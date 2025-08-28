EWU To Launch Law Enforcement Leadership Degree

Eastern Washington University plans to launch a Law Enforcement Leadership & Practice program in the fall of 2026 to help working police officers build practical skills, advance in their careers, and meet the evolving challenges of modern policing.

Offered through EWU’s College of Professional Programs, the fully online, four-year bachelor’s degree is designed to be flexible to the dynamic schedules of law enforcement officers, with an asynchronous teaching model that doesn’t require students to attend classes in person or to be online at a specific time. Such a model also is expected to appeal to officers in rural communities throughout Eastern Washington for whom traveling to campus isn’t practical.

“By creating a flexible, high-quality, and relevant degree, we are helping officers strengthen their leadership skills, advance their careers, and better serve the public,” said Osman Özturgut, dean of the College of Professional Programs. “This program embodies our mission in the College of Professional Programs to prepare dedicated professionals to meet today’s challenges with knowledge, integrity, and innovation.”

Brian Davenport, director of EWU’s organizational leadership program, added, “We’re meeting officers where they are personally, professionally, and academically. The barrier of entry is low, and the quality of education is high.”

With input from local law enforcement leadership, EWU has created classes specifically for the program that include Data Driven Policing, Professional Development and Career Advancement For Law Enforcement, and Community Policing Strategies, among others. All degree-specific classes will be taught by experienced law-enforcement leaders.

The curriculum also will incorporate classes from EWU’s criminal justice and psychology programs, among other fields.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said, “I am excited about Eastern Washington University’s law enforcement leadership program. Leading law enforcement organizations is a daunting task requiring leaders who understand not only operations, but also organizational cultures and how to change and sustain them. The knowledge gained in Eastern’s program will prepare men and women to take this knowledge and develop skills in real-world situations.”

Police officers interested in the program can learn more here.