Gala to Celebrate 2026 EWU Alumni Award Winners

The EWU Alumni Association is gearing up for its annual awards gala on Saturday, April 25.

The special evening, which features dinner, beverages, connection and plenty of pride, celebrates Eastern alumni and community leaders who embody the Eagle spirit through leadership, service, innovation and impact in their communities and professions.

This year’s gala will be held in Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion. Dress is cocktail or business formal.

The schedule is as follows:

5 p.m. | Doors Open & Cocktail Hour

6 p.m. | Celebration Dinner

6:25 p.m. | Awards Presentation

Tickets and options for table sponsorships are available online. Ticket sales close on Friday, April 17.

Here are the 2026 EWU Alumni Awards winners:

BENJAMIN P. CHENEY LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Gordon Hester ’89 | Chief Executive Officer & President, Kiemle & Hagood Company

EAGLE4LIFE SPIRIT AWARD

Derek Brownson ’96 | Vice President & Team Leader, Washington Trust Bank

SANDY WILLIAMS TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Malisea “Lisa” Gardner ’05 | President, Spokane NAACP

COL. DANIEL M. CARTER MILITARY SERVICE AWARD

Major General Gent Welsh ’95 & ’03 | Adjutant General, Washington National Guard

GOVERNOR CLARENCE D. MARTIN EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Jay Tyus ’91 & ’94 | Superintendent, Wilbur-Creston Cooperative School Districts

TAWANKA SERVICE AWARD

R.D. “Curly” Rousseau ’71 & ’74 Retired