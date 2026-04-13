Eastern, McKinley Springs introduce first EWU-licensed wine

McKinley Springs Winery, in collaboration with Eastern Washington University Alumni Association, plans to release the first-ever EWU-licensed wine later this month.

Eagle Red, as the wine is known, will be poured publicly for the first time April 25, during the EWU Alumni Awards Gala, at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, Eastern’s director of alumni relations, says the new release is the culmination of a two-year process during which she worked closely with the winemaker and EWU alumnus Reid Klei ’05.

“I’m excited to roll out this bold new wine to the Eag Nation and to raise our profile among the state’s broader community of wine connoisseurs,” says Hatch-Brecek, adding, “More importantly, we’re looking forward to the benefits this partnership will bring to campus, as a portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will come back to Eastern and the Alumni Legacy Scholarship.”

Klei says Eagle Red is comprised of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, and syrah varieties of grapes. The custom combination is a unique product for McKinley Springs, which has only one other red blend, currently comprised of a different combination of varietals.

Speaking about Eagle Red, Klei says, “I think it represents the Eastern alumni well. Everyone is bringing their own strengths to the table, but together we’re stronger.”

Hatch-Brecek points out that the Eagle Red bottle is as bold as the wine it contains, featuring a sleek matte black label with a striking Eagle4Life logo and the EWU insignia.

McKinley Springs produced 200 cases of Eagle Red in its first run and will take orders for the wine at the alumni gala. The red blend also will be featured at a May 30 alumni event at the winery’s Richland tasting room and will be included in the fall shipment for the Eagle Flights Wine Club.

About McKinley Springs Winery

McKinley Springs Winery is located in Prosser, Washington, and sources fruit from its estate vineyards in the Horse Heaven Hills American Viticultural Area. The winery is owned and operated by the Andrews family, including Rob and Angela Andrews and their son Justin Andrews; Scott and Dana Andrews and their sons Brian and Dan Andrews; and son-in-law Chad Barnhart, a fourth-generation farming family with deep roots in the region dating back to 1941. The family planted its first wine grapes in 1980, including a block of Cabernet Sauvignon that remains in production today, and has since grown to farm thousands of acres of wine grapes across the Horse Heaven Hills.