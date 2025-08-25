Krumble Foundation Steps Up For CAMP

Amid the uncertainty surrounding federal funding for the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), an Eastern Washington University supporter has pledged over $2.1 million to ensure the program’s continued success.

CAMP provides financial, academic, personal and career support for students from migrant and seasonal farm-worker families during their first year of college to prepare them for academic achievement and a path toward earning a life-changing degree.

The Krumble Foundation, a local organization that helps hardworking students pay for college, gain vital workplace skills and complete their degrees, will provide $425,000 annually for five years to sustain, develop and potentially expand the program.

Rocío Rangel, program director for CAMP at EWU, says the Krumble CAMP Fund will make a significant impact in the lives of students.

“CAMP at EWU has never had the opportunity to continue improving on our program in the long term,” Rangel said. “This funding allows us that opportunity. We’re excited to continue growing with our students and cannot wait to build our alumni relationships.”

EWU began offering CAMP in 2002 after Professor Carlos Maldonado applied for and received the initial federal funding to start a program at Eastern. Since then, hundreds of students have been served by the program, with the latest 2025 graduating class including 37 CAMP students.

Those students earned a wide range of degrees covering education, social work, health care and other professions that make a significant contribution to area communities.

One of those students, Alexana Bueno, was in the first cohort of nurses to graduate from EWU’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program. Bueno interned at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, working with oncology patients. She distinguished herself and was offered a full-time nursing position as she was finalizing her degree.

The new EWU alumna is now making a difference as a nursing professional caring for adults battling cancer in her very own hometown.

According to Rangel, 100% of CAMP students are the first in their families to attend college. Because they are first-generation students, they are unsure how to navigate university systems, procedures, and all of the available curriculum.

They also come from low-income households and select EWU because it is more financially accessible. Many must work outside jobs to help cover expenses, she notes.

“Most students have to balance academics, a part-time job, and continued family obligations, which can cause conflicts in prioritization,” Rangel says. She added that CAMP students are “incredibly hard working and motivated,” with more than 90% saying their motivation comes from their family and a desire to be a role model for younger siblings.

CAMP helps cohorts of 40 students a year recognize their potential by providing services in three areas: financial aid, custom advising and support, and fostering a sense of belonging and a college-graduating identity. The program offers:

Quarterly stipends

Registration assistance

Specialized retention advising

Peer mentorship

Social events

Student leadership opportunities

Access to a national CAMP support system

The Krumble Foundation has provided scholarships, grants and internship stipends that have helped more than 350 EWU students build workplace skills and earn their degrees, chose to support CAMP because of the students it serves, the program’s strong leadership, and its history of success since 2020,

The donation is structured to meet program needs in three different scenarios, including the possibility of doubling the number of students served to 80 per year or adding a second year of support if federal sustaining funds are secured.

The foundation’s commitment to CAMP is driven by the desire to help students from farm-worker families better afford college and avoid the “stopping out” that can happen when students are overwhelmed by financial challenges and unable to balance work hours with educational and family obligations.

The Krumble Foundation sent a statement saying they support EWU because the university provides access to “high-quality, affordable higher education – a critical component for the vitality of our region and a pathway for socio-economic advancement.”

Furthermore, the foundation said, “Eastern plays a critical role in expanding the local economy through the opportunities that come to an educated population. The Krumble Foundation is honored to support this essential institution.”

