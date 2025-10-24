Luck of the Draw

Taylor Hershberger, a 27-year-old transfer student from Grandview, Washington, recently got a welcome boost to his “back to school” budget thanks to strong support from Eastern Washington University’s alumni community.

Hershberger, an English major, was visiting booths at last month’s Neighborfest event. He perused the tables – talking with members of the campus community about clubs and organizations – before dropping his stamped passport card into a bin for a $1,000 EWU Alumni Association scholarship drawing.

As he was meeting with an advisor, the incoming junior received a voicemail telling him he’d won the scholarship.

“I was just shocked because I never win any drawings or anything – like ever – so I’m very shocked to win that one,” Hershberger says.

Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of alumni relations for Eastern, was thrilled to meet up with Hershberger to learn more about him and provide details of the scholarship award.

“I love learning that Taylor is a creative writing transfer-student beginning his first quarter at EWU,” Hatch-Brecek says. “What a fantastic start to his journey as an Eagle!”

The EWU Alumni Association awarded a total of $67,000 in scholarships during the 2024-2025 academic year, Hatch-Brecek says. The $1,000 Neighborfest scholarship, now in its fourth year, is one of many scholarships that will help students during the current academic year.

Supported by fundraisers that include EWU license plate sales, Eagle Flights Wine Club memberships and private gifts, the scholarships are a pay-it-forward from Eagles who’ve already earned their degrees, honorary Eagles, and other supporters dedicated to making a difference.

“The Alumni Association remains committed to supporting the next generation of Eagles through this scholarship,” Hatch-Brecek says. “By investing in our students, we strengthen our community and carry forward a legacy of excellence, resilience, and pride.”

Hershberger, who is experienced in writing fiction, short stories and poetry, plans to earn his bachelor’s degree and pursue graduate studies in creative writing at Eastern. He hopes to someday teach at the college level.

In the meantime, he appreciates the support from the EWU Alumni Association.

“I think it is fantastic,” Hershberger says. “It is a huge help because, being a student, funds are always tight.”