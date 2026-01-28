President McMahan Named To 2026 People of Influence List

The Spokane Journal of Business has named Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan to its 2026 People of Influence list.

McMahan, who became the 27th president of EWU in 2022, is one of 25 Inland Northwest community leaders who will be recognized at the People of Influence awards ceremony, which is set for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 29, in the Spokane Convention Center’s Centennial Ballroom.

McMahan has led the rebranding of EWU as a polytechnic institution with a focus on applied learning in high-demand fields and navigated the university through a spectrum of post-pandemic challenges during her tenure.

In addition to leading EWU, McMahan serves as the chair of the Council of Presidents, an organization that involves the presidents of the six public, four-year universities in Washington State, while also volunteering on the boards of the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture and the MultiCare Inland Northwest Integrated Regional Board.

“This honor reflects the hard work of so many people at EWU who guide students on their academic and professional paths,” McMahan says. “I’m especially proud to be joined on the People of Influence list by Eastern alumni who have gone on to do amazing things during their careers.”

EWU alumni who have been named as 2026 People of Influence include Gavin Cooley ‘83, director of strategic initiatives for the Spokane Business Association; Karl Otterstrom ‘02, CEO of Spokane Transit Authority; and Tresa Schmautz ‘02, co-founder of Dignified Workday LLC.