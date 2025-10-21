President McMahan named to Power 100 list

The Puget Sound Business Journal has named Eastern Washington University President Shari McMahan to its Power 100 list.

Power 100 is an annual feature that recognizes 100 leaders who “have been key players in the region’s economy this year and form the central nodes of its vast business networks.”

As the PSBJ notes, McMahan has led the rebranding of EWU as a polytechnic institution with a focus on applied learning in high-demand fields. She’s one of four university presidents named to the Power 100 list and the only executive based in the Spokane area to be recognized.

“Individual honors are a reflection of a larger initiative that goes well beyond the efforts of one person,” McMahan said. “Everyone in the Eastern community should be proud of the strides we have made that are garnering notice statewide. Thank you to the Puget Sound Business Journal for shining a spotlight on our important endeavors.”

The Power 100 list was released earlier this month, and McMahan will be recognized with other honorees at an in-person event next month.