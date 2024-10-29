Campus Collaborations Support Voting Access

The Associated Students of Eastern Washington University (ASEWU) and faculty and staff from the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences worked together to relaunch ewu.edu/vote, a one-stop resource for EWU students, staff and faculty looking for information on the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 5 election.

The page offers information on how to register, how to update the address on your registration, when and where to vote, how to track your ballot after you drop it off, and where to go for help processing the election results.

EWU was recently recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for its nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts and high levels of voter engagement in the 2022 midterm election. EWU received the Silver Seal from ALL IN, representing its commitment to ensuring that nonpartisan democratic engagement is a defining feature of campus life.

“The ALL IN Awards were created to celebrate nonpartisan democratic engagement and the outstanding campus voter registration and turnout rates achieved by our ALL IN campuses. Ahead of the 2024 elections, ALL IN campuses are ready to build on the momentum from 2022 to ensure their communities are ready to make an even bigger impact this fall,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

“ALL IN is proud to celebrate and honor top-performing campuses, like Eastern Washington University, who demonstrate that nonpartisan student voter engagement is possible and effective,” Domogal-Goldman said.

EWU was recognized alongside more than 500 campuses using National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) data compiled by Tufts University. The NSLVE survey found that colleges and universities had the second-highest voter turnout among students in a midterm election since it began measuring these data. EWU’s student voting data can be found on ewu.edu/vote, along with information about Election Day voting service centers hosted by EWU on its Cheney campus and in Spokane.

The site also includes this message from EWU President Shari McMahan: “At Eastern Washington University, we believe that every student has a vital role to play in shaping the future of our communities. Civic engagement is a cornerstone of democracy, and one of the most important ways to contribute is by registering to vote and participating in elections. I encourage every student to take part in this fundamental process and make their voice heard on issues that matter to them, their neighbors, and our nation.”

On the Cheney campus, ASEWU will co-host a Student Voting Hub with the Spokane County Auditor’s Office in the Pence Union Building’s Nysether Community Room. EWU students, staff, faculty, and Cheney community members who are eligible Washington residents will be able to register to vote, update their address, cast their ballot or drop off a completed ballot, and ask questions about voting and registering to vote in Washington state. The Student Voting Hub will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will remain open until polls close at 8 p.m.

For EWU students, staff, and faculty in Spokane, the Office of the President will co-host a Voting Service Center with the Spokane County Auditor’s Office at the Catalyst. This Voting Service Center will be open Monday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

**Story written by Gabriel Blackwell, advisor for student government and publications.