Career Week Focused on Workplace Readiness

Career Week is right around the corner, and this year’s event features a wide range of activities to help EWU students lay the groundwork for successful careers after graduating.

To be held Oct. 17-25, Career Week is filled with opportunities to connect with employment experts, learn interviewing techniques and explore career-readiness strategies. It will also include chances to network in person with area employers.

Check out these key events:

Fall Networking Social | Thursday, Oct. 17 | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | PUB 317

Prepare for the Fair | Tuesday, Oct. 22 | 2-3 p.m. | PUB 321

CSTEM Networking Mixer | Wednesday, Oct. 23 | 5 p.m. | First Floor CEB Lobby

Fall Career Fair | Thursday, Oct 24 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Phase 1 Fieldhouse

Interview Day with Employers | Friday, Oct. 25 | prearranged interviews throughout the day

Career Week also offers opportunities for faculty and staff to better prepare themselves to assist with students’ career ambitions. Notable among these is a daylong conference, “The Intersection of First-Gen Students, Career Readiness, and Leadership Development,” that is offered free of charge on Monday, Oct. 21.

At EWU, 44% of students are the first in their families to attend college. Featured keynote presenters Tierny Bates, Ed.D, leadership, career and student services expert and vice chancellor for student affairs at University of South Carolina Upstate, and Joshua Fredenburg, Ed.D, international speaker, author and consultant on leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion, will offer insights into how to help these first-generation students succeed.

Bates’ and Fredenburg’s presentation will focus on helping EWU faculty and staff gain a deeper understanding of programs and extracurricular offerings that prepare first-generation students for career and leadership success in college and beyond.

**Conference participation is eligible for Continuing Education Units (CEU’s). Anyone interested in gaining clock hours for attending can link to purchase through Touchnet . For any question about CEU’s, contact Ashley Stettler at pce@ewu.edu

The conference includes the following:

A keynote presentation, held from 1-2:30 p.m. in the PUB Nysether Community Room (NCR)

A Staff/Faculty Workshop, held from 11 a.m.-noon, in PUB 317

A Student Workshop, held from 3-4 p.m. in PUB 317.

