June 2024 Commencement Ceremony Updates

The 2024 June All-Campus Commencement ceremonies are right around the corner, and there are plenty of exciting details to share.

On Saturday, June 15 we will gather at The Podium Powered by STCU to celebrate our annual all-campus commencement.

If you plan on walking for commencement, please visit the commencement webpage to register to participate. The site will also help you keep up with all the latest commencement-related information. Note that June 15 will feature three ceremonies to honor our graduates, so please register for the time that aligns with your degree and college.

Master and Doctorate Level Graduates | 9 a.m.

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Health, Science and Public Health (CHSPH)

College of Professional Programs (CPP)

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CSTEM)

Bachelor Level Graduates | 1:30 p.m.

College of Health, Science and Public Health (CHSPH)

College of Professional Programs (CPP)

Bachelor Level Graduates | 5 p.m.

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (CAHSS)

College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (CSTEM)

The Podium is located across from the Spokane Arena, near downtown Spokane. Free guest parking is available and there are multiple paid parking lots in the area. (View this online map to find parking opportunities near The Podium.)

To learn more, visit the commencement webpage and access the Frequently Asked Questions webpage.

Congratulations to all of our graduates! We are looking forward to celebrating your accomplishments along with your families, friends, and other loved ones.