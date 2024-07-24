Exercise Science Earns Accreditation

EWU’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science Program recently earned initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP).

“Being a CAAHEP accredited program is a significant step to highlighting EWU as the premier institution for allied health professionals in the state of Washington and the Northwest,” says Katie Taylor, Exercise Science associate professor and graduate program director, in an email announcing the award.

To achieve this accreditation, the EWU program met standards established by CAAHEP, Committee on Accreditation for the Exercise Sciences, American College of Sports Medicine, American Council on Exercise, American Kinesiotherapy Association, American Red Cross, National Academy of Sports Medicine, and the National Council on Strength and Fitness.

President Shari McMahan recognized the program for this accomplishment, saying, “We are so proud that our exercise science program has received initial accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs.”

Furthermore, McMahan says that “this achievement reflects the high standards of education and training that Eastern Washington University upholds, and it underscores the commitment we have toward providing top-tier programming for our students, ensuring they are well-prepared to excel in their future careers.”

The accreditation aligns with exercise science’s vision to recruit and retain students with a passion for the exercise and health sciences, while also producing strong graduates for our region, says Taylor, who thanked faculty and administrators for their support.

Exercise science at EWU continues to gain momentum as faculty and students work to improve community health. Christi Brewer, who was credited by Taylor for helping to lay the groundwork for the certification, oversees a service-learning project that provides free classes for senior citizens while training students to meet the fitness needs of this more fragile population.

Taylor herself was recently chosen as Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, which has more than 50,000 members and certified professionals.

“Our hard-working faculty and staff of the exercise science program are dedicated to excellence in health education, and I appreciate their work to earn this recognition,” McMahan says.