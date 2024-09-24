Convocation Looks to the Future

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, President Shari McMahan’s delivered her 2024 Convocation address to a full house of faculty, staff and students in EWU’s historic Showalter Auditorium.

Offering timely updates, recognitions and a glimpse into the year ahead, the president’s speech offered something for everyone — including discounted parking fees for employees who’ve been at EWU for more than 5 years and $5 meal deals — geared toward lowering costs for students, but also available to employees.

McMahan talked about Eastern’s new strategic plan, the ongoing Strategic Resource Allocation (SRA) process, new polytechnic branding, and, most importantly, how the campus community can come tougher to provide exemplary service that ensures student success.

“The strategic plan is not just a document – it’s a call to action, a challenge for all of us to find where we fit and how we can make the greatest impact,” said McMahan, who went on to encourage EWU employees to engage the community in the positive stories of EWU and to come together to meet student needs.

McMahan also provided an update on upcoming plans for the SRA Services Task Force’s recommendations.

“We are first and foremost proud that no staff layoffs will be occurring,” said McMahan. “This was priority number one – and we accomplished that goal. We value our staff and the incredible dedication they bring to work every day.”

As it stands today, McMahan said, the university is proud to have found least disruptive pathways to a more streamlined operation. “Across academic programs and university services, we’ve already identified $3.5 million in savings to help close the structural budget gap. This is due to creating efficiencies, and in Athletics, finding ways to generate more revenue and improve collaboration and communication across Eastern.”

The campus community is moving forward together, McMahan said. “There is much work to be done, but it is a start.”

Closing equity gaps, improving student retention, and providing applied-learning experiences are top priorities.

McMahan urged faculty and staff to work together to become a ‘student-ready’ university. “Being ‘student-ready’ is about meeting students where they are and providing them with the support and the resources they need to succeed,” she said.

McMahan began her address by welcoming new employees and celebrating successes of departments. She highlighted accomplishments that will provide cutting-edge education and hands-on learning opportunities that prepare students for high-demand careers, including Phase 1 of the Science Building and the opening of the SIERR Building in Spokane; an educational partnership with Fairchild Airforce Base; and recent grants for $1 million to establish the EWU Cybersecurity Clinic, which will offer free digital security services to under-resourced organizations while providing applied learning for students, and $975,000 to support the recruitment and retention of historically excluded STEM-focused faculty members.

Applied learning, which has long been an emphasis at EWU, has contributed to evolving the university brand to include “the region’s polytechnic,” she said. (Learn more by visiting our polytechnic website.)

“Our goal is to make applied learning a hallmark of an EWU degree, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning that prepares them for a meaningful career,” McMahan said.

This rebranding, which is being implemented after almost a year of consideration and consultation, was arrived upon with the help of faculty and staff who volunteered for a “brand and identity” work group. The group worked in cooperation with EWU’s marketing consultant, idfive, to analyze research and come up with strategies to proudly proclaim EWU’s strengths to its many audiences.

Nearly 2,000 stakeholders, including prospective students, current students, and parents and guardians, were surveyed on the polytechnic messaging, McMahan said, adding that it resonated strongly with all audience segments.

McMahan emphasized that EWU is still a liberal arts college, holistically educating students to be better citizens and leaders.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for Eastern Washington University, one that honors our legacy while boldly stepping out into the future,” McMahan said. “It is a great day to be an Eagle!”

Other highlights included: