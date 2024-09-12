CSTEM’s Inclusive Teaching Academy Recognized

Eastern Washington University’s CSTEM Inclusive Teaching Academy was recently recognized with a 2024 “Inspiring Programs in STEM Award” by Insight Into Diversity online magazine.

The award is a measure of how an institution’s individual colleges’ programs and initiatives encourage and support the recruitment and retention of women and underrepresented students into all STEM fields, according to the Insight Into Diversity’s website.

“It turns out there are a lot of things we can do to address issues of status and make sure all voices are heard in our classroom during classroom discussions,” says Melissa Graham a senior lecturer in mathematics at EWU, who created the academy and serves as its director.

Graham, whose research interests include equity-directed instructional practices in mathematics, appreciated receiving the award for the academy, now entering its third year.

Inclusive STEM programs are needed at all levels of instruction to address a persistent shortfall of women and people of color in the STEM workforce, Graham says. Ideally, she adds, the Washington STEM workforce should mirror and benefit from the diversity of its population. Eastern’s academy was formed to help address that diversity gap by creating new educational frameworks that foster a sense of belonging.

David Bowman, dean of EWU’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, saw the need to have a faculty fellow for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for CSTEM and asked Graham to serve in that role. Bowman believes creating a sense of belonging in the classroom is one of the most important factors contributing to student success.

“The academy takes a holistic and collaborative approach to help faculty present the academic content of their courses in a way that is more relatable to today’s students,” Bowman says. “It does this in a way that also fosters respect and appreciation of the diversity of our students cultural and lived experiences.”

Collaborative work began on the academy in fall 2023 when Graham sent out an email to faculty asking for volunteers. Some 15-20 faculty members answered the call to participate, which included ongoing assigned reading followed by discussions and planning. Ultimately, the team co-created a lesson for calculus students.

Taught by Margaret Dobbins, a lecturer in mathematics, the section asked students to find the fastest route to class amid ongoing construction at the Science Building. The hands-on mathematics exercise, which included drone footage shot by a faculty member, engaged widespread student participation.

In addition to the academy, Graham also directs the state-funded MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement) program, which provides resources that support success in STEM studies and careers for underserved and underrepresented students in grades 6-12 and college.

EWU, the first 4-year-college in the state to have a MESA program, is opening a dedicated center this fall that offers tutoring, peer mentoring, advising, internship placement, career development and other support.

So far, 95 students have applied to be a part of Eastern’s MESA program, says Graham, who hopes to serve 200 students by the end of the academic year. (To learn more, or apply, visit the MESA webpage.)

As part of MESA, EWU students, faculty, and staff participate in outreach to support K-12 schools. That outreach includes a Middle School MESA STEM summer camp, which brought middle schoolers to campus in summer 2024.

The EWU team connected with K-12 MESA program teachers to recruit campers and later expanded access to the camp to any middle school student.

The middle school camp builds on the success of the university’s Girls+ STEM Camp. Recently offered for a second year, the camp captured the enthusiasm of students going into grades 3-5, predominantly girls, who embraced a wide range of fun, hands-on experiments led by EWU faculty.

It’s part of an overall plan that includes reaching out to younger children, Graham says. “We want to impact it early-on and make girls in grade school feel like scientists.”