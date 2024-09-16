Drew Shirk Named to Serve as EWU Trustee

Drew Shirk, director of the Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR), has been appointed by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to the university’s governing Board of Trustees.

Shirk leads a department of 1,500 employees who oversee 60 categories of taxes that help fund education, social services, health care, corrections, public safety, natural resource conservation and other state services. He is experienced in public policy and strategy, taxes and revenue, stakeholder relationships and other areas.

Shirk previously served as executive director of legislative affairs for Inslee, holding the position through seven legislative sessions as he helped guide the governor’s legislative agenda while managing relations with House and Senate members and leadership.

Preceding his time with the governor’s office, Shirk served nearly 30 years at DOR, starting in the Compliance Division and receiving multiple promotions. Most recently, Shirk served as senior assistant director for tax policy. Prior to this role, he spent seven years representing DOR with policymakers as assistant director of the Legislation and Policy Division.

The Wenatchee, Washington native earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington and attended the Master of Public Administration Program at Eastern Washington University. Shirk received the Governor’s Leadership in Management Award in July 2013.