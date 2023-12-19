Eagle 1 News for December

These quiet days are also an opportunity for our faculty and staff to get a much needed break. Their dedication and tireless efforts have been the cornerstone of our university’s success. Their commitment to academic excellence and unwavering support for our students have truly made a significant impact on our campus community. You can view my holiday message to EWU employees here. We’re also beginning to review the final strategic resource allocation recommendations for all university services and academic programs. Over 600 programs and services were evaluated by two task forces, and reviewing their recommendations and making decisions will take time. I want to assure our campus and community that we will be taking a positive approach to changes within academic programs and the services we provide to our students and community: no one program or service will be targeted, as we must weigh the holistic impacts our decisions have for both our internal and external stakeholders. You can be sure that I am very appreciative of the feedback we have received so far from our faculty, staff, alumni and community members. Looking ahead, the new year holds promise and potential for EWU. Our strategic planning efforts are well underway, and I’m grateful to our community of supporters who’ve participated in open forums and provided valuable feedback as we refine our mission, vision, values and strategic goals. This important work will help to shape our university going forward, and will ensure that we continue to innovate and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of higher education and the needs of our regional workforce. We anticipate presenting the final strategic plan to the Board of Trustees in June 2024.