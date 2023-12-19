EASTERN NEWSROOM

Eagle 1 News for December

December 19, 2023

December 2023

Dear Eagle Family and Friends,

And that’s a wrap on fall quarter, and it’s just a short time before we welcome in 2024! With the holiday break upon us, the campus is much quieter. During finals week, I visited the Pence Union Building to hand out candy canes and give words of encouragement to our students — I miss their infectious energy during these breaks, but I know that in a few short weeks they’ll return refreshed and recharged!
EWU President, Dr. Shari McMahan with student athletes in the PUB during finals week.
These quiet days are also an opportunity for our faculty and staff to get a much needed break. Their dedication and tireless efforts have been the cornerstone of our university’s success. Their commitment to academic excellence and unwavering support for our students have truly made a significant impact on our campus community. You can view my holiday message to EWU employees here.

We’re also beginning to review the final strategic resource allocation recommendations for all university services and academic programs. Over 600 programs and services were evaluated by two task forces, and reviewing their recommendations and making decisions will take time. I want to assure our campus and community that we will be taking a positive approach to changes within academic programs and the services we provide to our students and community: no one program or service will be targeted, as we must weigh the holistic impacts our decisions have for both our internal and external stakeholders. You can be sure that I am very appreciative of the feedback we have received so far from our faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

Looking ahead, the new year holds promise and potential for EWU. Our strategic planning efforts are well underway, and I’m grateful to our community of supporters who’ve participated in open forums and provided valuable feedback as we refine our mission, vision, values and strategic goals. This important work will help to shape our university going forward, and will ensure that we continue to innovate and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of higher education and the needs of our regional workforce. We anticipate presenting the final strategic plan to the Board of Trustees in June 2024.
Santa Swoop made his appearance at basketball games and the EWU Eagle Store!

And of course, December means the return of Holiday Hoops and pictures with Santa Swoop! Our men’s and women’s basketball teams are off to a great start, and throughout the holidays kids can attend games for free! Click here for more information. Pictures with Santa Swoop were so much fun during halftime of the men’s game against Portland Bible College, and although he’s gone back to the North Pole/Aerie, kids can still get into the holiday spirit at every home game during the winter break. Participation in university events, whether academic or athletic, is a great way to connect with fellow Eagles and to participate in building a vibrant and inclusive campus environment.

In closing, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each member of our university community — students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters — for your dedication, passion and commitment to our shared mission. Your contributions are the driving force behind our success, and the embodiment of what makes our institution truly exceptional. May this holiday season bring you warmth, joy, and cherished moments with loved ones. Happy holidays and Go Eags!

Shari McMahan, PhD
President
Eastern Washington University

Filed Under: President

Tagged With: InsideEWU, President

Categories

Experts Directory

Find EWU faculty and staff who are experts in diverse subjects.