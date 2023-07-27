Eagle Grants Program Awards $37,000 in Funding

Congratulations to the EWU Eagle Grants award winners for winter quarter 2023!

A total of just over $37,000 was awarded for projects and programs that benefit students at our university. The grants, supported by generous unrestricted gifts to the Eastern Washington University Foundation, fund innovative proposals that enhance the university and its mission.

Since 2010, the Foundation has awarded more than $600,000 in grants to faculty and staff for projects impacting student success.

This year, 36 applications were received during two rounds of funding. During the most recent winter round, the Foundation’s Eagle Grants committee chose the six projects listed below (submitted by the following professors) to received awards:

Wellness and Movement Sciences

Kristyne Wiegand will use the funds to purchase a state-of-the-art, portable and easy-to-use balance assessment system.

History, Anthropology, and Modern Languages and Literatures

Ann Le Bar, José M. García-Sánchez, and Miguel Novella will use the funding to pay student stipends for their translation work around documents concerning the Hanford Plutonium processing facility.

Chicanx Studies

Edwin Elias will use the funds to update the Chicano studies lounge to be more welcoming and to create a sense of community in the space post-pandemic.

English and Philosophy

Polly Buckingham and Forest Brown will use the funding to support the first three years of the Willow Springs Surrealist Poetry Prize.

English and Philosophy

Natalie Kusz will use the funds to purchase a computer for the graduate student practicum “Writers in the Community.”

Chemistry

Eric Abbey will use the funding to purchase supplies to enhance student research in chemistry.

A big thank you to the generous community members who support EWU’s transformational work for students!

If you are interested in applying for funds, visit the Eagle Grants Program webpage to learn more and access an application.

Category 1 applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

Category 2 applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Visit the EWU Foundation or EWU / Give webpages to learn how you can make a gift to support student success.