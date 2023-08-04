Eastern Honors Graduate Awarded Prestigious Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship

Eastern Washington University is proud to announce that recent Honors Program graduate McKenzie (Elizabeth) Dyess has been awarded a prestigious fellowship by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi – the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

First announced in June, Dyess’ selection comes after a competitive review of candidate applications submitted from chapters across the U.S. She is one of 62 fellows nationwide, and each recipient will receive a fellowship cash award of $8,500.

Dyess, from Medical Lake, Washington, earned bachelors’ degrees in anthropology and archeology from EWU. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, Dyess will pursue a master’s degree in Human osteoarcheology at the University of Edinburgh.

Upon learning she had been selected to receive the prestigious award, McKenzie responded, “Opportunities such as this enable me to dedicate myself to continued scholarship with the assurance of financial support. The support of the society does not simply reduce tuition costs – it supports the pursuit of knowledge to bring about change that may not have otherwise been possible.”

The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential, undergraduate academic achievement, service and leadership experience, letters of recommendation, personal statement of educational perspective and career goals, and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

Phi Kappa Phi Fellowships are part of the Society’s robust portfolio of awards and grant programs, which gives $1.3 million each year to outstanding members and students on chapter campuses through study abroad grants, graduate fellowships, funding for post-baccalaureate development, member and chapter awards, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To see the complete list of 2023 Phi Kappa Phi Fellows, visit https://www.phikappaphi.org/grants-awards/fellowship/2023-fellowship-recipients