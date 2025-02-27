Eastern Washington University Names Lorenzo M. Smith as Provost

Eastern Washington University is proud to announce Lorenzo M. Smith as its next provost and vice president for academic affairs. A distinguished leader in engineering and higher education, Smith’s career spans academia, industry and several successful entrepreneurial ventures. He will join EWU on July 1, 2025.

“Dr. Smith brings an impressive depth of leadership and academic expertise to this role, and his dedication to advancing student success, fostering innovation and creating opportunities for faculty growth align seamlessly with our strategic plan and university values,” said EWU President Shari McMahan. “We look forward to the expertise and vision he brings to the university’s mission of hands-on, applied learning.”

The provost is the university’s chief academic officer. In addition to overseeing the university’s Division of Academic Affairs, Smith will work to ensure that EWU’s program development is in alignment with the university’s strategic plan.

Smith was named to the provost position after a national search. He joins EWU from Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) in Texas, where he served as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and, most recently, as special assistant to the president for academic strategies. Prior to his service at SFA, he served as dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at California State University, Sacramento. Smith has authored or coauthored 62 peer-reviewed publications and holds two U.S. patents.

Before transitioning to academia, Smith spent 10 years in the automotive industry, working in manufacturing and design at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler. His industry experience allowed him to bridge academic research with real-world applications. In collaboration with others, he has secured $14 million in external funding for research, student-related programs and institution-level initiatives. His contributions include founding two university-industry programs—the Chrysler Learning and Innovation Center (CLIC-FORM) and the Hornet Leadership Program (HLP)—aimed at enhancing career readiness. Smith’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Originatic, a computer manufacturing company.

Throughout his time in higher education, Smith’s impact has extended beyond the classroom. Building upon funding available from the state of Texas, he established SFA’s Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation (CARRI). The center developed a comprehensive makerspace for students, staff, faculty and the community. His leadership has advanced faculty support, student retention and strategic resource allocation.

Passionate about mentorship and community engagement, Smith has served on multiple boards supporting STEM education and youth development. His contributions include advising the National Society of Black Engineers and serving as board president for Square Root Academy, the Oakland Youth Orchestra and the Sacramento Youth Symphony. Additionally, he has served as a board member for the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program.