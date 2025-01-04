Ernie Gilmour Leaves a Legacy

Ernest “Ernie” Gilmour, an emeritus professor of geology at EWU, passed away on Dec. 14, 2024, at the age of 88.

Gilmour retired in 2022 after 43 years of service to the university. Over the course of his career at Eastern, Gilmour also held the positions of senior vice-president, provost and department chair.

Gilmour not only loved teaching and sharing knowledge, but also had a passion for research as a paleontologist, traveling to Mongolia, Russia, and Pakistan. (Gilmour’s obituary is available at Spokesman.com.)

Among his other achievements in paleontology, Gilmore discovered seven new genera of bryozoans, a type of aquatic invertebrate dating back more than 260 million years.

David Bowman, dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics, says Gilmour was a beloved figure in EWU geology.

“He was a great teacher and scholar, who stayed active in research long after his retirement,” Bowman says. “But most importantly, he was a warm, friendly person who welcomed everyone to join his passion for the earth sciences.”

Along with his talents as a scientist, Gilmour was also a gifted artist. “One of his paintings has an honored place in my own home,” Bowman says.

Bowman cherished conversations with Gilmore, saying he “will sorely miss him.”

*A memorial service for Ernie Gilmour will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cheney Funeral Chapel. The service will be followed by a lunch reception, to be held adjacent to the chapel. Please RSVP for the reception at 760.500.4963 with your name and the number of guests attending.