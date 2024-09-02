EWU Celebrates Hispanic and Latine Heritage Month

Mark your calendars for the annual celebration of Hispanic and Latine Heritage Month. (Latine is a gender neutral alternative to Latino and Latina, and is the preferred usage by EWU’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.)

As part of this year’s event, to be held from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, Eastern will offer a number of events to celebrate and honor Hispanic and Latine culture.

“This is so important to us at EWU because these histories represent the heritage of our own faculty, staff, and students,” says Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion. “As a woman of Mexican heritage, I could not be more proud to share the beauty of my culture.”

From movies on the lawn to cultural food fairs and pop-up shops, EWU invites you to partake in the festivities. Try regional food favorites like horchata and pan dulce, or watch one of the musical performances at the multicultural festival.

“In particular, we would love to invite the campus to a Hispanic and Latine Heritage Month Annual Gathering at the Center for Inclusive Excellence,” says Davis. “Please bring your appetite, and join the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for great food, conversation, and treats on Friday, Oct. 4.”

Here is the current schedule of events:

EWU Home Football Game | Saturday | Sept. 28 | 5 p.m. | Roos Field

Mariachi las Águilas will be playing and the Chicana/o/x Studies program will be honored.

Movie on the Lawn | Thursday | Oct. 3 | 6 – 9:30 p.m. | Showalter Lawn

Join us for an evening under the stars as we celebrate this special month with a Movie on the Lawn! We’ll be showing the iconic film La Bamba.

Hispanic and Latine Heritage Month Gathering | Friday | Oct. 4 | Noon – 2 p.m. | Showalter 114

Hosted by the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Join us for good food, Hispanic and Latine treats and great community!

Pan Dulce y Chisme: ¡ Vota con Ganas! | Monday | Oct. 7 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | PUB 317/319

Come together for an afternoon of pan dulce, chisme and civic engagement!

Hispanic Business Pop-Up Shops | Wednesday | Oct. 9 | 10 a.m – 2 p.m. | PUB NCR

Multicultural Festival | Wednesday | Oct. 9 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Campus Mall

We are celebrating local businesses that are Hispanic and Latine-owned, and will honor the many cultures represented at EWU with food, music and performances.

For more information and new events, click here.