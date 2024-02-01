EWU Celebrates Black History Month

As part of this February’s celebration of Black History Month, Eastern Washington University’s Africana Studies has partnered with departments and programs across campus to offer a host of creative, educational events called Afropolitanism: Expressing Black Joy.

Activities will include an opportunity to enjoy West African and African-American dancing, appreciate beautiful creative work, and sample foods from different regions of Africa. There will also be plentiful opportunities to better understand and appreciate the many cultural contributions of Eastern’s Black faculty and staff members, as well as those of Black members of the wider university community.

In addition, members of EWU’s Black Student Union will be volunteering their time to share personal perspectives, along with the challenges and complexities in their lives, to increase understanding and build a stronger, more inclusive campus.

Here is the calendar of EWU events for Black History Month 2024:

Afrobeats & Hip-Hop Masterclass with Urban Culture of Spokane on African Dance

Thursday, Feb. 1 | Noon-1 p.m. | PUB NCR

Observe a masterclass with Kiara “KiKi” White on traditional West African and African American dances featuring music from Nigeria, Ghana, the United Kingdom, and the United States – or get on the dance floor, bust a move, and join the fun!

Why Recognize Proteins When Fats Taste So Good? | Friday, Feb. 2 | 2-3 p.m. | JFK Library Auditorium

Learn more about Dr. Nicholas’s (University of California, Irvine) research, which explores the intersection between the nutrient environment, the immune system, and metabolic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Local Black Artists on Display! | Tuesday, Feb. 6 | Noon-1:30 p.m. | PUB NCR

Features include: Robert “Bob” Lloyd (EWU Art Professor Emeritus), Amber Hoit, and Tracy Pindexter-Canton. Join us at 12:30 for a Q & A session to explore how the artists define their craft and the legacy they hope to leave behind.

Food From the Diaspora | Thursday, Feb. 8 | Noon-1:30 p.m. | Tawanka 215 ABC

Spokane’s Feast World Kitchen brings the authentic flavors of Ethiopia and West African cuisine prepared by native chefs.

Realizing Authentic Black Identity at Eastern Washington University |

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | Noon-1 p.m. | Patterson 126/128

Join an open discussion, presented by Angela Schwendiman, as we explore removing the mask and becoming our authentic selves as Black, diasporic people undergoing a transformation of self.

From African Immigrants, Black, to African American – Personal Journeys to Discovering Black Identity| Thursday, Feb.15 | Noon-1 p.m.| JFK Auditorium

Hear from Eastern’s BSU students as they share the challenges, nuances, and complexities of self-acceptance and group acceptance within Black communities.

Black Maternal Health – Girl, Get a Doula! |Tuesday, Feb. 20 | Noon-1:30 p.m.| PUB 317/319

Engage in wonderful conversation as Stephany Courtney tackles serious health issues that plague Black maternal health.

Recognizing Eastern’s Tenured Black Professors| Thursday, Feb. 22 |Noon-1 p.m. | Hargreaves Reading Room 201

We congratulate and honor the efforts of some of our valiant tenured Black professors whose contributions have impacted students, shaped minds, and left lasting impressions on the annals of academia and time.

Arts & Culture as an Entrepreneurial Driver for our Communities| Tuesday, Feb. 27 | Noon-1p.m. | Hargreaves Reading Room 201

CEO/President of Higher Growth Strategies, Oscar Edwards, takes us on a journey of imagination and self-discovery as we explore the role of art, culture, and storytelling.

Presidents Dialogue on Diversity| Wednesday, Feb. 28 | Noon-1p.m. | Hargreaves Reading Room 201

Presentation with Dr. China Jude

Afropolitan Projects and Diasporic Cultural Politics: Context, Contest, and Connections| Thursday, Feb. 29 | Noon-1 p.m. | Showalter 109 | Zoom option available

Dr. Adjepong examines the diverse cultural and transnational strategies through which Ghanaians position themselves as citizens of the world. Afropolitan Projects demonstrate how the politics of race, class, gender, and sexuality shape the way an increasingly class-privileged cohort of Africans connect with others on the continent and in the diaspora.