EWU Classes Now More Accessible
EWU’s Professional and Continuing Education (PCE) unit is launching online career training and professional development courses that will expand access to higher education.
The courses will be offered on ed2go, a digital platform that is part of Cengage Group, a global education technology company.
The EWU courses are designed to equip learners with the skills and credentials to expand and enhance their employment opportunities in high-demand sectors — including business, healthcare, and the trades.
Through this partnership, the university will offer more than 150 industry-recognized credential courses designed to address the current needs of in-demand industries. These courses will help close education-to-employment gaps and will support EWU’s mission of making quality education more accessible.
With more than 25 years of experience creating educational content, ed2go offers a catalog of more than 850 high-demand online courses that serve millions of learners.
Students can choose between self-paced or instructor-led courses.
For more information, please visit PCE Career Training or visit the EWU ed2go webpage.
