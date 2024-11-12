EWU Honors Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the traditions, stories and languages of America’s original inhabitants.

The first Native American Heritage Month took place 34 years ago, when President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution of Congress designating November as “National American Indian Heritage Month,” an occasion meant to recognize the “essential and unique contribution to our nation” of Native peoples.

Nearly 500 Native American students are now studying at EWU, according to Evanlene Melting Tallow, EWU’s American Indian Studies Program coordinator and recruiter. They belong to more than 31 tribes and contribute to a rich tapestry of culture at EWU.

This month provides an opportunity for our university community to reflect on the resilience and achievements of Native Americans, including our own friends and colleagues on campus.

At EWU, we have several upcoming events that provide opportunities listen, learn about and honor indigenous culture.

EWU presents these opportunities to honor Native American history and culture:

Beading Workshop | Nov. 12 | 3 – 6 p.m. | American Indian Education Center

Join Jackie Wambolt and Marie Neumayer for an exciting beading workshop!

My-Gration: The Role of Local Communities in the Global Migration Crisis | Nov. 13 | Noon – 1:30 p.m. | JFK Library, Lower Level

Join Dr. Kassahun Kebede for a livestreamed lecture by Dr. Mark Finney on timely topics.

Gourd Ornament Class | Nov. 13 | 3 – 7:30 p.m. | ART 108

Join Sarai Mays to create Gourd Ornaments! Students get a free gourd; extra small gourds are $3 and medium for $5.

Cultural Sharing | Noon – 1 p.m. | PUB 321/323

Guest Speaker: Dr. Roberta Paul, Founding Director of WSU’s Native American Health Sciences program in Spokane

Cultural Exhibition with NASA Club Students | Nov. 14 | 2 – 4 p.m.| American Indian Education Center, Lower Level

BIPOC College Life Skills Workshops: Understanding Financial Aid for Students | Nov. 20 | Noon – 1 p.m. | PUB 317/319 2

Registration required.

JFK Library: Native American Heritage Month Display | Nov 2024

**Accommodation requests should be submitted to Brenda Kainz-Avery, bkainzavery@ewu.edu, five days in advance.