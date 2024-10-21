EWU Is Building a Future For Students

Eastern Washington University kicked-off the final phase of its first-ever comprehensive fundraising campaign, a 10-year push to raise $100 million for an impressive array of student-centered programs and initiatives.

The campaign, dubbed “Build Our Future: The Campaign for Eastern” is not new; it began its so-called “quiet phase” seven years ago. But Friday, Oct. 18, marked the campaign’s public coming-out party, a VIP-studded gathering at the university’s annual Red Tie Gala event.

Thus far, EWU Foundation officials say, EWU’s quiet-phase donors have stepped up to give more than $67 million to support scholarships and funds that enhance programs, provide hands-on learning experiences, and develop innovative hubs and facilities. Three days after the campaign’s official “public” launch, additional gifts totaling more than $1 million arrived – bringing the total raised to over $68 million.

EWU supporters have made generous contributions that resulted in 4,867 scholarship awards at this point in the campaign – and that is just the beginning.

EWU President Shari McMahan says every gift to the campaign, no matter the size, strengthens the foundation and mission of EWU.

“Our generous donors are helping to create more opportunities to invest in the people, programs, and possibilities that define Eastern Washington University. Together, we are building a brighter future for our students and the communities we serve,” says McMahan, who personally pledged $100,000 toward the campaign.

Gifts to Build Our Future support the following university efforts:

Attracting, retaining and graduating the next generation of talented professionals and community leaders

Expanding research, internship and other applied-learning opportunities

Strengthening EWU’s relationships with businesses, organizations and other partners

Attracting and retaining faculty who are top educators and researchers.

The fundraising aligns well with EWU’s overall mission and new polytechnic branding — building upon the university’s longtime commitment to providing hands-on experiences that prepare students of diverse backgrounds for professional success.

One example of how donors are supporting hands-on learning is the Krumble Foundation’s “Internship Stipend,” which helps to alleviate financial barriers so students can participate in unpaid internships. Students participating in an unpaid internship at a nonprofit or governmental agency can apply for a one-time stipend of up to $3,000, through the program.

Barb Richey, EWU vice president for university advancement and executive director of the EWU Foundation, heads up the comprehensive campaign effort. Richey says that sharing the stories and dreams of students, along with the many ways private gifts can support an institution, really resonates with EWU supporters. “It’s so amazing what philanthropy does,” she says.

As part of the Build Our Future effort, EWU has added a new, higher level for giving that recognizes total lifetime giving of $3 million and above.

Richey says recent years have seen an emerging culture of giving, as community members realize the lifelong impact their support can make for students — including those of diverse backgrounds who may be the first in their families to attend college.

For one of these students, alumnus Carlos Valdovinos, 24, donor-funded scholarships made all the difference in his ability to attend Eastern and embark on his dream of becoming a dental hygienist.

Nearly 15 years after leaving his increasingly dangerous hometown in Coalcomán, Michoacán, Mexico, Valdovinos, who graduated in 2022, is living his best life in Kirkland, Washington, where he works as a dental hygienist for Sammamish Family Dental.

While developing hand-on skills as a hygienist working with clients served by EWU’s nonprofit Dental Hygiene Clinic, Valdovinos gained a reputation for his outstanding work ethic and exemplary care for patients.

That all-in support from scholarships, a caring faculty and applied learning at the clinic paved the way to a rewarding career, a grateful Valdovinos says. (Read more about Carlos Valdovinos’ success story on Inside EWU story.)

“I’m super happy that I chose dental hygiene at Eastern as a career path and university, because it was the perfect set to my career,” he says. “It allowed me to explore the career I wanted and be prepared for it.”

Richey says she is confident stories like Valdovinos’ will help potential donors see the impact their support has for both Eastern and the wider region, and will serve to energize potential campaign supporters.

“I think that the philosophy with our development philanthropy team shows we need to be proud of the investment that our donors make,” Richey says, “and we need to ask for that investment.”

To learn more about Build our Future: the Campaign for Eastern, please visit ewu.edu/buildourfuture.