Eagle 1 News: April 2026

Eagle Family and Friends, The first daffodils have arrived, just in time for us to celebrate our graduates at the May 1 commencement ceremony for the College of Health Sciences and Public Health. These students will soon be working in our healthcare systems, improving the well-being of our community. We couldn’t be prouder of their achievements! On April 3, we celebrated Eastern’s 144th birthday with a memorable Giving Joy Day. The generosity shown by our Eagle community was evident in every contribution, each one supporting opportunities that make a real difference for our students. These gifts help strengthen programs, expand access and ensure we can continue delivering the kind of hands-on, impactful education that defines Eastern. This month we also held the Student Research and Creative Works Symposium. This annual event highlights our place as The Region’s Polytechnic, letting students explore their interests and present their work in a professional setting. These hands-on experiences provide opportunities to gain valuable skills that will give EWU students a leg-up when applying for jobs and pursuing their career goals. As we head into May, our Eagle athletics’ seasons are getting closer to the finish line. Two teams, women’s golf and women’s tennis, are headed into Big Sky Championship competitions, while track and field are on the road for a few more meets before their post-season begins. It’s been a great spring season — records have been set, awards have been earned, and seniors have been celebrated. And if you’re already looking toward the fall, join us at Roos Field on May 1 for the annual Red/White Game at 5:00 p.m. to finish off the spring practice season for EWU Football! As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University