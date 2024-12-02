EWU Joins Complete College America Accelerator

Eastern Washington University (EWU) has been selected to join the Complete College America Accelerator, an ambitious nationwide initiative led by Complete College America (CCA) and supported through funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As one of over 80 institutions across the country chosen for this transformative effort, EWU is set to implement evidence-based strategies aimed at increasing student success, reducing time to degree completion, and closing equity gaps.

The CCA Accelerator is focused on building institutional capacity to eliminate barriers to college completion for historically underserved populations, including first-generation, low-income, and Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) students. By partnering with CCA, EWU will leverage national best practices, collaborative resources, and data-driven insights to enhance educational outcomes for its students.

“Joining the CCA Accelerator is a significant milestone for Eastern as we work to increase college completion and reduce equity gaps,” says EWU President Shari McMahan. “Thanks to the partnership with Complete College America, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, we are positioned to implement strategies that will break down barriers to success, especially for those students who have historically been underrepresented in higher education, driving meaningful change both on our campus and across the state.”

The Accelerator will support EWU in assessing current institutional policies, identifying structural barriers, and refining strategies to improve student outcomes. With access to paid technical assistance and a national network of peer institutions, EWU is poised to advance its strategic goals of promoting equity and student success.

“This initiative aligns perfectly with EWU’s strategic plan and our ongoing efforts to improve retention and completion rates,” said EWU Provost Jonathan Anderson. “We are excited about the opportunity to learn from our peers and to share our own successes as part of this national network. The insights gained through this partnership will inform our practices and help us create a more inclusive learning environment.”

To secure its place in the Accelerator, EWU collaborated with Walla Walla Community College, Wenatchee Valley College, Heritage University, and Central Washington University to apply for a sector grant. This collaboration strengthens the university’s commitment to regional partnerships and shared goals for student success.

EWU conducted a survey with campus stakeholders to gather insights on student needs and institutional barriers. The feedback gathered will help shape data-driven strategies to enhance student success and will be integrated into a continuous improvement process. The broader campus community will also be engaged through a follow-up survey designed to gather input from faculty, staff, and students.

“The CCA Accelerator provides us with the tools and resources needed to better serve our students,” Anderson added. “This is a results-oriented effort that not only aligns with our mission but also strengthens our capacity to drive positive change.”

As the survey results are analyzed, EWU will begin identifying actionable strategies to close equity gaps and improve time to graduation. The university expects to start implementing targeted initiatives and accessing technical support in early winter 2025.

The Accelerator builds upon CCA’s long-standing track record of supporting institutions in developing transformative policies and practices. By joining this effort, EWU aims to amplify its impact on student success, share best practices with peer institutions, and position itself as a leader in higher education innovation.

**Complete College America (CCA) is a national nonprofit organization focused on dramatically increasing college completion rates and closing institutional performance gaps by implementing evidence-based practices. The CCA Accelerator, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is a national initiative dedicated to transforming higher education institutions to better serve underrepresented students.