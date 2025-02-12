EWU Leads the Way in Smart Commuting & Sustainability

Eastern Washington University’s commitment to sustainable commuting is making a real impact—eliminating 530,000 trips and removing 250,000 miles from local roadways in 2024 alone. These achievements reinforce EWU’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral institution and a leader in environmentally responsible practices.

That dedication was recognized at the 29th annual Making the Difference: Commute Smart Champions 2024 event, where EWU earned the prestigious Pinnacle Award—one of only three institutions to receive this top honor for Commute Trip Reduction (CTR).

Three outstanding EWU leaders were also celebrated:

Paul Victor, librarian and professor – Named Champion Commuter for his decade-long use of public transit, saving 37,000 miles of road travel and nearly $11,000 in costs.

Michelle Rasmussen, transportation coordinator – Honored for expanding CTR participation and championing alternative transportation solutions.

Shari McMahan, EWU president – Recognized as Champion Business Leader for integrating Commute Smart initiatives into EWU's broader sustainability goals. "This program aligns with our values of sustainability, community engagement, and faculty and staff well-being," McMahan said.

By reducing congestion and prioritizing smart, sustainable commuting, EWU continues to lead by example, proving that small daily choices can drive big environmental change.