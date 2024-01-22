EWU Mourns Loss of Dr. Vandana Asthana

Eastern Washington University is saddened to share the news of the recent passing of Vandana Asthana, PhD, Professor of EWU Political Science & Public Policy.

Dr. Asthana started at Eastern in 2006 and was an internationally recognized authority on water policy, an amazing student advocate, and loved by her colleagues and many on our campus. Asthana was considered by her peers as a “scholar’s scholar” with two PhD’s – one in political science from the University of Kanpur, and one in natural resources and environmental science from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

“Vandana was always positive, cheerful, and well-liked by everyone,” says James Headley, a professor in EWU’s Political Science & Public Policy department. “She was a pleasure to be around with a warm and charming personality. Vandana cared about her students, her friends and colleagues, and she cared about the community and the Earth. She loved her family and enjoyed traveling to India and around the world.”

EWU profiled Dr. Asthana’s inspiring work on global water issues in a 2010-11 DiscoverE research magazine story (See story starting on pages 14-15). She had a deep concern for populations steeped in poverty and believed that access to water and sanitation were critical ways to address hunger and illiteracy.

She conducted transformative research by combining her scientific and social science knowledge to help communities understand the cultural and economic impacts of water rights and policies. Dr. Asthana published multiple books with many of them focusing on water security and policy in India.

“She was also a dedicated teacher who shared her expertise with her students while pushing them to do their best work,” says Kristin Edquist, professor and chair of Political Science and Public Policy at Eastern. “Her colleagues will miss her intellect, her deep sense of fairness, her compassion and thoughtfulness, and her dedication to her students’ education. This is a loss for all of us at EWU.”

The Eastern family sends its condolences to her loved ones and friends.

At the request of the family, services are private.