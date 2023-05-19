EWU Moving to New Emergency Mass Notification System

Starting June 1, Eastern Washington University will be utilizing a new alert system and safety app to notify students, faculty, staff and visitors during a crisis or inclement weather situation.

Rave Mobile Safety, considered by experts to be the No. 1 safety app in the U.S., is replacing Omnilert. The Rave alert platform will have similar features, such as the ability to push emergency EWU Alerts to multiple channels such as email, text, phone and social media. But it will also allow the university to provide immediate and reliable emergency services and resources. It will also include a desktop platform to utilize at computer work stations.

“We are switching over to Rave because it is a more robust platform and provides more functionality,” says EWU Police Chief Jay Day, who adds that he is eager to show the community all the benefits that will come with the new system.

Rave will allow the university to target specific populations, geographies or lists with alerts. This means EWU’s Spokane locations, such as Catalyst and SIERR, can be incorporated into the alert system. Additionally, the new ‘EagleSafe’ application will include several other safety features such as Mobile BlueLight (panic button) and Virtual Escort functions.

“The difference is that our new platform has the corresponding app, which is in line with how most of society communicates today,” says Day. “This allows us to be more responsive, as this new platform is more of a two-way communication platform versus the old model of us just pushing information out.”

For instance, the Virtual Escort allows an EWU police officer to virtually walk with a person until they get to a safe location. A map feature will leave “breadcrumbs” so authorities can get resources to an exact location. And the Mobile BlueLight will replace the outdated blue light kiosks around campus, which often aren’t working. There is also plenty of custom content that includes emergency plans, key phone numbers and links to campus maps and resources.

Day notes another big difference with the new platform: Every university owned email address (for students, faculty and staff), laptop and cell phone will automatically be enrolled, thus providing more coverage. Additionally, visitors to campus will have the ability to have access to the platform by opting in via text message while they are in our community (more details below).

Day says he understands this all may take some getting used to, but by unveiling the system now it should be integrated into the campus culture by fall.

“We are super excited about the app rollout, he says. “Having said that, it is a new way of doing things. We expect the notification piece to be seamless but recognize and that the other features may take some time for people to get used to.”

More important details: