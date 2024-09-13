EWU Receives $2.2 Million For Clean Energy Projects

Eastern Washington University has been awarded nearly $2.2 million from the Washington State Department of Commerce to support two projects that advance state and university clean energy goals. EWU’s projects were among 46 grants funded as part of the Washington Climate Commitment Act.

The projects at EWU will support the university’s ongoing work to become a leader in sustainable practices promoting carbon neutrality, increased renewable energy and protection of the environment. Project leaders say the clean energy initiatives will also provide applied-learning opportunities for students who hope to solve tough climate challenges as future working professionals.

“Seeing these projects come together is actually pretty amazing,” says Erik Budsberg, EWU’s director of sustainability and project lead. “We’re very thankful to the Department of Commerce and the state of Washington for seeing the potential for clean energy development in Eastern Washington and, specifically, at Eastern Washington University.”

The bulk of the funding, $1.9 million, will support development of a carbon dioxide capture component for the university’s natural-gas powered steam heating system. EWU will partner with CarbonQuest, a local engineering and manufacturing firm, to implement the demonstration carbon capture system, which is intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing a research space for investigating new technologies associated with emission reductions.

The university’s hands-on study of emission-capture methods, Budsberg says, will position Eastern to provide a roadmap for other institutions and businesses seeking to mitigate their own near term carbon-emission challenges while planning for deeper decarbonization in the future.

The Department of Commerce also awarded EWU a $275,000 planning and pre-development grant to explore installation of a 3.5-megawatt solar-energy system. Among the aspects of the project to be examined, Budsberg says, are potential construction challenges, utility impacts, interconnection agreements and community feedback.

If the assessment finds the solar system to be technically and financially viable, Eastern would seek additional funding to move forward with construction of this large-scale, dual-use solar project — one which could increase renewable energy generation while supporting EWU’s ecosystem-enhancement goals in conjunction with its Prairie Restoration Project.

Taken together, Budsberg says, the two projects will not just advance Eastern’s clean-energy ambitions, but will also lead to expanded internship, directed study and enhanced classroom engagement opportunities for students who partner with participating engineering and consulting firms.

“These learning opportunities will give students a chance to get hands-on experience to build careers that will ultimately tie into the clean energy revolution and help them secure good jobs — jobs in which they can help address root causes and impact of climate change,” Budsberg says.