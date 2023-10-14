EWU to Host Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

EWU’s Adaptive Athletics program will host the third annual wheelchair basketball tournament at Reese Court, Nov. 22 – 23. Fans can watch a total of seven tournament games at the EWU Canadian Invitational, with four games scheduled on Friday, and three on Saturday.

EWU’s club wheelchair basketball team launched in 2017, competing in tournaments around the Pacific Northwest. A year later, the university received a $50,000 grant from the Craig H Neilson Foundation to help establish the team as an intercollegiate, National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) sanctioned team. That goal was met in 2019, when Eastern’s team became the region’s first sanctioned team.

Now in its fifth year, EWU wheelchair basketball continues to grow, competing in tournaments, hosting youth camps and raising awareness for adaptive athletics.

“It is vital for EWU to have a wheelchair basketball team,” says David Evjen, head coach. “It shows not only the commitment to our current student-athletes and program, but also how much of an impact high level sports can have on the quality of life of individuals with physical disabilities.

“With this program still growing from its start in the midst of a pandemic, EWU has a great opportunity to continue to be a leading university in diversity, equity and inclusion for all.”

This year’s wheelchair basketball team boasts a roster of 10 athletes, including two seniors and their largest freshman class yet.

According to Evjen, EWU’s program focuses on all aspects of the sport. Players develop chair skills, shooting prowess, ball-handling techniques, team offensive and defensive concepts, and leadership experience both on and off the court.

After competing in two preseason tournaments, the Eagles ended with a record of 4 – 6.

“These tournaments gave our entire roster significant minutes to help build the foundation of our team chemistry and season goals,” says Evjen.

The EWU Canadian Invitational will kick off the 2024 – 2025 regular season.

Evjen is encouraging Eagle fans to come out and cheer on the team at the premier game on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., when Eastern will face off against British Columbia.

“It is always great to give our athletes the opportunity to play in front of our amazing Eagle Nation fans,” Evjen says. “As we say on a daily basis, we are family, we are Eags!”

For a full tournament schedule, visit here. Admission is free, along with parking in lot P12.