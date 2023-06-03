EWU’s Annual Powwow Brings Traditions to Life

The community is invited to enjoy the beauty and traditions of tribes from throughout the region and beyond at the EWU Spirit of the Eagle Powwow.

The annual powwow will be held from 1-10 p.m., Saturday, June 1 inside the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse. The powwow features dance, music and food representing traditions from some of the 14 area tribes with members attending EWU.

This year’s specials include the following competitions:

Men’s Traditional Special, sponsored by Alec Bluff

Jingle Dress Special in honor of outgoing royalty, sponsored by Tahlia Broncheau (ages 7-12)

Jingle Dress Special in honor of outgoing royalty, sponsored by Miss Taylena Bigsmoke (ages 13 and older)

Hand Drum Special sponsored by the Native American Student Association (NASA)

The EWU powwow is sponsored by EWU, the Native American Student Association (NASA), and the American Indian Studies Program. It is an all-hands on deck event that requires months of meticulous planning and community outreach.

This year’s sponsors from the larger community include Kaiser Permanente, the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and The Native Project.

For information and accommodations, please contact Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu or Vanessa Pete at vpete@ewu.edu.