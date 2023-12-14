Exciting Changes to the 2024 June Commencement Ceremony

Dear Eagle Community,

I hope this message finds you well as we eagerly anticipate the upcoming commencement ceremonies, now just a little over six months away. In the spirit of transparency and excitement, I wanted to share some important updates that will enhance our celebration of the remarkable accomplishments of our graduating students.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we’ve had to make a change to the venue for our upcoming commencement ceremony. While change can sometimes be unexpected, I want to assure you that we are fully committed to providing a memorable and joyous occasion for our graduates.

In light of the venue change and capacity constraints, this year we will be hosting three separate ceremonies. This adjustment allows us to maintain the integrity of the event while ensuring that each graduate receives the recognition they truly deserve.

New Commencement Ceremony Details

Date: June 15, 2024

Location: The Podium

Ceremony Schedule:

9 a.m. – Master’s and Doctoral Level Graduates – All Colleges

1:30 p.m. – Bachelor’s Level Graduates – College of Health Science & Public Health and College of Professional Program

5 p.m. – Bachelor’s Level Graduates – College of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences and College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Math

This decision was not made lightly, and we understand that it may cause some inconvenience. We sincerely apologize for any disruptions this change may cause and appreciate your understanding and flexibility during this time of adjustment.

However, I want to emphasize that these changes are a testament to our unwavering commitment to celebrating the accomplishments of our students. Despite the unexpected shifts, we are determined to make each ceremony as special as possible, ensuring that every graduate feels the pride and recognition they deserve.

Your support and understanding are invaluable to us, and we are confident that, together, we will create a commencement experience that will be cherished by our graduates and their families. To help with our planning, we ask that all students who plan to participate in the Commencement ceremonies register for the event. Additional information is available on the Commencement website and the website will be updated as details unfold.

Thank you for your continued enthusiasm and commitment to our wonderful EWU community. We look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you.

Best regards,

Jonathan Anderson, provost and vice president for academic affairs

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The May 2024 ceremony for semester students will be held on Reese Court in the Pavilion on May 3.