Governor Appoints Christine Johnson to EWU Board of Trustees

Christine Johnson, PhD, Chancellor Emeritus of the Community Colleges of Spokane, has been appointed to the Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees (BOT) by Gov. Jay Inslee, effective immediately.

Johnson, who served as CCS chancellor from 2010-22, is filling out the second term vacated by Michael Finley, who stepped down from the Eastern board last fall for personal reasons. The term Johnson takes over expires Sept. 30, 2027.

With decades of collaborative management and mentoring experience, Johnson brings skills in executive direction, policy, and civic leadership, as well as a demonstrated commitment to higher education. She advocates for the sustained improvement in the quality and delivery of education that results in positive student outcomes and institutional transformation.

“EWU plays a vital role in the higher education ecosystem in eastern Washington and throughout the state,” says Johnson. “Eastern serves a key role as transfer partner for 40 percent of Community Colleges of Spokane students who choose to transfer. I am honored to have an opportunity to support student success as job number one so we can ensure the region’s economic and workforce development is strengthened as a result of EWU’s priorities and actions.”

Johnson also previously served as the president of the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges (WACTC) – 2021-2022, and was named Washington CEO of the Year in 2022. She also has three years remaining on her term as a member of the Gonzaga University Board of Trustees.

Trustees on the board work with EWU President Shari McMahan to set the strategic direction of the university and help ensure the university is academically and financially accountable, while striving to help students succeed.

