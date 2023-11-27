Inclement Weather Reminder

With winter weather upon us, students, faculty and staff should take a few minutes to make sure they are familiar with the university’s emergency protocols.

Staff should also review the policies relating to procedures and leave during inclement weather.

The Suspended Operations Policy only applies if the president or her designee declares the closure of the university. For classified employees, the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Eastern Washington University and the Washington Federation of State Employees, article 32.9 includes further provisions related to suspended operations. If employees request to leave or not report to work because they have concerns regarding the weather or driving conditions, employees must take vacation leave, compensatory time, if applicable, or leave without pay.

Please note that closure of the university will apply to the Cheney and all Spokane campuses and facilities. Also of note, the University Recreation Center on the Cheney Campus will remain open, subject to available staffing.

Please visit ewu.edu/emergency for full details, resources and an FAQ on how the university makes its decision to open/close during inclement weather.

Supervisors, please be sure to notify your employees as to whether they are considered essential personnel during periods of suspended operations. In addition, meet with your faculty and/or staff to review the policy to ensure they understand the procedures.

If you haven’t done so already, faculty, staff and students should sign up for EWU Alerts to receive official university notifications via text message, phone call or email. You can also check the Snow Line (359.SNOW) during poor weather conditions.

Employees, if you have any questions, please contact your assigned Human Resource Associate.