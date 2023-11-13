Major Grant to Assist EWU Aspire Program

Eastern Washington University is one of 25 regional partners awarded grants to join the Limitless Learning Network – which will provide EWU $100,000 over four years to send Aspire student mentors into Spokane area high schools to help improve postsecondary enrollment rates.

Limitless is a postsecondary enrollment learning network in Washington state run by Education First, a mission-driven strategy and policy organization, with funding support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Through near-peer mentoring, EWU’s Aspire connects undergraduate students with high school students who have shared educational and vocational passions. In partnership with Rogers High School, Ferris High School and College Success Foundation, the grant will boost Aspire’s efforts to send EWU mentors to each school to support students and remove barriers to a postsecondary education.

The award will provide a stipend to the mentors and help pay for things like transportation for college visits, and fund events such as Career Exploration and FAFSA nights.

The Limitless collaboration also allows Aspire to connect with other teams of local K-12, higher education, business and nonprofit partners across the state, creating opportunities to share information and explore solutions that help their students see a clear path to success after high school.

“By sharing best practices, the Limitless grant will help strengthen mentor programs statewide,” says Jasmin Davis, Aspire manager at EWU. “The overall partnership also helps break down communication barriers between the different sectors to better work together for the benefit of the students.”

For a full list of regional partnerships in the Limitless Learning Network, visit the Education First website.