President McMahan’s Message on Winter Weather

Campus email sent by President Shari McMahan on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Dear Campus Community,

Winter weather has finally arrived and as you know, the extreme freezing temperatures are expected to give way to some significant snowfall starting later this evening into Wednesday.

This is a good time to be prepared in case the university suspends operations tomorrow, and you need to engage in work remotely. As an employee, you may consider bringing your laptop and any other necessary equipment home.

Please take the time to familiarize yourself with the university’s emergency protocols by visiting https://www.ewu.edu/emergency/ – which includes an important FAQ.

A few key reminders;

The university will make a decision to suspend operations during the 6 a.m. hour . If operations are suspended, a campus alert message will be sent.

. If operations are suspended, a campus alert message will be sent. All Cheney and Spokane operations follow the same directives in terms of whether EWU is open/closed; but other locations (such as Bellevue, Everett) follow the direction of their local academic centers.

follow the in terms of whether EWU is open/closed; but other locations (such as Bellevue, Everett) follow the direction of their local academic centers. Faculty: Please communicate with students how classes will be handled during suspended operations. During suspended operations status, classes cannot be held in-person but may still be held online .

Please communicate with students how classes will be handled during suspended operations. During suspended operations status, classes cannot be held in-person but may still be held online Students: Stay connected with your instructors through Canvas for information regarding your classes.

And if you have not already, faculty, staff and students should sign up for EagleSafe Alerts, which will be the primary mode of university messaging via text, phone call or email during a weather event. The university snow line at 509-359-SNOW (7669) will have up to date information as well.

Employees, if you have any questions, please contact your supervisor or assigned Human Resource Associate. Essential personnel are expected to report to campus. Safety is our primary concern, so if you do not feel safe commuting to campus, please work with your supervisor or your faculty.

Thank you,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University