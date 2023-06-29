President’s Statement on Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling
June 29, 2023
In the wake of Thursday’s affirmative action ruling by the United States Supreme Court, EWU President Shari McMahan has issued the following statement:
Today the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs, effectively ending the consideration of race in college admissions. This decision should not impact the admissions process at EWU; I-200, passed 25 years ago, already prohibits the use of race as a factor in admissions in Washington state. EWU remains committed to being an institution focused on expanding access and providing a transformative education for all students.
