President’s Statement on Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ruling

In the wake of Thursday’s affirmative action ruling by the United States Supreme Court, EWU President Shari McMahan has issued the following statement:

Today the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs, effectively ending the consideration of race in college admissions. This decision should not impact the admissions process at EWU; I-200, passed 25 years ago, already prohibits the use of race as a factor in admissions in Washington state. EWU remains committed to being an institution focused on expanding access and providing a transformative education for all students.