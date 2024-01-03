Providence Hosts EWU Health Science Students

Students pursing health science degrees from Eastern Washington University got a taste of what it’s like to work in the fast-paced world of professional clinical practice at a recent event hosted by Providence Health Care.

Fourteen EWU students visited the Dr. James W. Mounsey Clinical Simulation Lab, located on the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital campus in Spokane, for a Dec. 8 event that introduced them to a variety of health care career possibilities.

During the visit, Providence educators and a medical student were on-hand to answer questions and offer advice as the students engaged in simulations involving respiratory therapy, laboratory science, trauma, pediatric nursing, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), surgical services, physical therapy and interventional radiology.

“EWU health care students were able to learn from, and connect with, Providence Health professionals during this simulation lab to strengthen their understanding of the field and build networking opportunities for their future,” says Christi Harter, assistant vice president of professional and continuing education at EWU.

Harter says the partnership also allows students to volunteer or to observe at the Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, helping them gain further knowledge about different specialties.

At the lab, a variety of robotic mannequins helped students simulate different types of medical care, among them work in a nursing station, single-patient rooms, an emergency room, an intensive care unit and a fully equipped operating room.

Harter expressed her thanks to the teams from Providence and EWU who collaborated to provide this opportunity for students.