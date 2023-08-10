Registration is Open for DEI Certificate

EWU’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificate program has opened registration for its second cohort after getting rave reviews from people who completed the first round of instruction.

The certificate, which launched in fall of 2022, is focused on teaching strategies to create an inclusive workplace environment. The program is taught by subject-matter experts through videos, lectures and virtual group discussions that aim to create actionable strategies to increase employee engagement and awareness, counter unconscious bias and recognize and address systemic racism.

Courses are offered from 5:45-7:45 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, Oct. 3 through Nov. 28. Visit the DEI Certificate website to learn more.

So far, 32 people have earned certification, including professionals who work at local schools and businesses. Some of those participants offered their insights into value of the coursework.

Henry Strozier of Avista Corp. said the “EWU DEI Certificate program is a great way to dialogue with other DEI leaders in the area. It will challenge your thoughts and perceptions.”

April Eberhardt of Spokane Public Schools left feeling empowered, saying, “This program gave me confidence to create resources, facilitate future trainings, create content, and bring recommendations to the teams I serve on.”

Cynthia Manycolors, a substance use disorder professional, said that the instruction was “emotionally challenging, but a safe place designed to turn education into positive action.”

For Colleen Malmassari of Larson Gross CPAs & Consultants, there were takeaways on multiple levels: “While I primarily signed up to help with my HR skillset and work team, there was also much information that I am taking for my personal life and relationships.”

Registration is currently underway, and the program cost is listed below:

Register by Aug. 31 and receive the early bird rate of $1,000.

Register after Sept. 1 and the course’s regular rate of $1,500 applies.

*An additional 20 percent discount is available for EWU faculty, staff, students and alumni, Greater Spokane Inc. members, and employees of 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

For questions, please contact Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion, at kdavis2@ewu.edu or 509.359.6874.