SRA Reports to be Released on Dec. 6

Message sent to campus community from SRA co-champions Jonathan Anderson, provost, and Mary Vovos, vice president of Business and Finance, on Monday, Dec. 4.

Dear campus colleagues,

We’d like to start by expressing our gratitude for the dedicated work that has been done throughout the entire SRA process. We acknowledge that this process has been more laborious than we anticipated, but our campus community has been resilient and patient — thank you.

On Dec. 6 at approximately noon, the final reports from the task forces will be published simultaneously on the SRA webpage. In addition to the reports, the templates and data sets will be available for viewing for EWU employees and will require an SSO login. Throughout the process, the task forces have maintained an institutional mindset, and we are grateful for their work to maintain the integrity of this process. We ask that the campus community provide the members with space, and understand that per the charter, members are not able to share how they voted or the discussions that took place during meetings. We know that people may experience a wide range of emotions when viewing the recommendations; it is imperative that we all demonstrate the utmost patience and kindness to each other in the coming days.

When viewing the reports, please remember that they consist of recommendations only . There will be a feedback period and President McMahan and all members of the Executive Leadership Team are committed to listening, carefully reviewing the impacts of decisions, and communicating with the campus during the multi-year implementation phase. An explanation of that process will be available on the SRA website once the reports have been published.

Again, thank you. This process will provide a pathway forward for the long-term success of EWU and help improve the student experience of academic excellence and personal transformation that is our mission.

We value your feedback, and if you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.

In gratitude,