SRA Task Forces Selected

After careful deliberation, and in consultation with Faculty Senate and union leadership, the Executive Leadership Team of EWU has chosen individuals to serve on the two task forces for the strategic resource allocation process.

It is important to remember that task force members do not represent a particular department or service. They were selected for their ability to approach their work with an institutional perspective for their evaluation and assessment of programs and university services.

On Feb. 14-16, task force members will engage in two days of training with our consultant Larry Goldstein.

The primary responsibilities of each task force will include the review of template submissions for each academic program and university service and assigning them to the appropriate category based on an overall assessment. They will also participate in the development of a final report with recommended program and function classifications. Responsibility for decisions regarding implementation of the recommendations rests with the executive leadership team.

Academic Programs Task Force

Chair: Anthony Masiello, Professor, Dept. of Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physics

Mindy Breen, Professor and Dept. Chair, Dept. of Design

Lesli Cleveland, Professor, Dept. of Communication Sciences & Disorders

Kate Crane, Associate Professor and Director of English Studies, Dept. of English & Philosophy

Kevin Decker, Professor, Dept. of English & Philosophy

Tara Haskins, Professor, Dept. of Education

Heidi Hillman, Associate Professor, School of Psychology

Germán Izón, Professor and Dept. Chair, Dept. of Economics

Kara Lopez, Assistant Professor, School of Social Work

Camille McNeely, Professor, Dept. of Biology

Richard Orndorff, Professor, Dept. of Geosciences

Esteban Rodriguez-Marek, Professor and Dept. Chair, Dept. of Computer Science & Electrical Engineering

Julia Smith, Professor, Dept. of History, Anthropology, Modern Languages & Literatures

Katie Taylor, Associate Professor, Dept. of Wellness & Movement Sciences

Deanna Trella, Professor and Director of Children’s Studies, School of Social Work

Chris Tyllia, Senior Lecturer, Dept. of Fine & Performing Arts

University Services Task Force

Chair: Nina DeCamp, Public Records Manager

Scott Buck, Director of Facilities Services

Natalie Cifuentes, Senior Advisor

Emilie Crawford, Nursing Operations Manager

Kristina Guilfoyle, Director of Global Academic Programs and AUAP; Senior Lecturer, Dept. of History, Anthropology, Modern Languages & Literatures

Chadron Hazelbaker, Professor, Dept. of Wellness & Movement Sciences

Augie Hernandez, Assistant Athletic Director for Equipment Services

Terrance MacMullan, Professor and Dept. Chair, Dept. of English & Philosophy

Michael Ochi, Counseling Psychologist

Rocio Rangel, Director of College Assistance Migrant Program

Maria Reyna, Director of New Student & Family Programs

Tracey Rice, Library & Archives Paraprofessional

Michelle Schultz, Associate Director of Student Facilities

Sarah Strong, Undergraduate/Graduate Services Administrator (CSTEM)

Maria Szep, Program Support Supervisor (Psychology)

Mark Ward, Management Analyst (Records & Registration)

For more information, please visit the SRA website.