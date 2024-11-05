Veterans Day Display Honors Service

Eastern Washington University is proud to honor its military-connected students, faculty, and staff this Veterans Day. Observed every Nov. 11, this day provides an opportunity for EWU to recognize the contributions of its student veterans, faculty, and staff who have served in the armed forces.

This year, the Veterans Resource Center (VRC) has a special digital Veterans Day display in the JFK Library. From Oct. 28 to Nov. 15, visitors can explore resource materials, archival photos, and even challenge coins, offering a glimpse into the diverse world of military service. There’s also a message wall where anyone can post photos, memories, or messages to honor the veterans in their lives.

Meet Brad Larrison, a freshman who traded his Navy uniform for textbooks. As a religious program specialist (chaplains administrative assistant), he provided support and guidance to those in need. Now, he’s diving into psychology, driven by “a strictly philosophical motivation” to learn more about the human mind. Transitioning to civilian life wasn’t without its challenges. Brad admits to feeling an “identity crisis”–a common experience for veterans leaving the structured military environment. But the VRC provided a lifeline, connecting him with fellow veterans and resources to navigate the complexities of higher education.

Then there’s Chris Nava, a junior tackling a double major in business marketing and data analytics. His time in an Army reconnaissance unit honed his skills in gathering information and analyzing details–skills that now serve him well in the classroom. Chris faced physical setbacks after a parachuting accident, but his determination to pursue higher education never wavered. He chose EWU for its welcoming community and the support system provided by the VRC. “It’s a place to decompress,” he says, where camaraderie and guidance are always within reach.

For Brad and Chris, Veterans Day is a time for reflection–on their service, the sacrifices they made, and the bonds forged with their fellow service members. It’s also a reminder of the importance of supporting veterans and recognizing their invaluable contributions to society.

This Veterans Day, join EWU in expressing gratitude to all who have served. Their dedication, courage, and resilience inspire us all. The Veterans Day display and the stories of students like Brad and Chris serve as powerful reminders of the sacrifices made by our veterans and the importance of honoring their legacy.