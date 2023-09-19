Welcome Week Countdown Begins

In the days leading up to the start of fall quarter, incoming Eagles will find a host of fun ways to kickstart their entrance into collegiate life.

This year’s Welcome Week will be held Sept. 19-28. The annual campus event hosted by Orientation & Family Programs will include activities at locations throughout the Cheney campus, with current EWU student workers (Orientation Leaders) on hand to help make it all happen.

Students can play casino games, load up on free swag, enjoy giveaways and sample plenty of free food – all while getting to know their peers. The activities offer new students a chance to learn about university offerings and all things Eastern – including degree programs, university policies, clubs and recreation.

Although most of the events are focused on new students, Neighborfest, on Friday, Sept. 27, is geared toward all incoming and returning students.

Here are some of the signature Welcome Week events:

Family Welcome Reception | Thursday | Sept. 19 | 6-8 p.m. | University Recreation Center (URC) Roost

Movie Night- Inside Out 2 | Thursday | Sept. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Arévalo Mall

Club Vegas | Friday | Sept. 20 | 7-10 p.m. | PUB’s Nysether Community Room (NCR)

Play casino games, enjoy free mocktails, and vie for thousands of dollars in prizes.

Playfair | Sunday | Sept. 22 | 6:30-8 p.m. | Roos Field (Red Inferno)

Join us for interactive games and icebreakers that can help you build new connections and friendships.

RECsplosion | Sunday | Sept. 22 | 8-10 p.m. | University Recreation Center (URC)

Enjoy free food, games, music and door prizes while learning about club sports, Greek Life, intramural activities, Epic Adventures and other campus opportunities.

University Welcome | Monday |10:30 AM a.m. | Roos Field (Red Inferno)

Campus Lunch and Majors Fair | Monday | Sept. 23 | 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | Arévalo Mall

New students can mingle with faculty and staff in their college, while exploring different majors and minors offered by EWU.

PUBapalooza | Monday | Sept. 23 | 3-5 p.m.

Explore all that the PUB has to offer with while enjoying giveaways and free food.

Pass Through the Pillars | Tuesday | Sept. 24 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Incoming freshmen can participate in EWU’s traditional parade up the Hello Walk, passing through the Herculean Pillars in front of Showalter Hall, while faculty and staff cheer.

Pass Through the Pillars Barbecue | Tuesday| Sept. 24 | 11:30 a.m.

New students can enjoy a delicious free meal catered by Longhorn Barbecue.

Neighborfest | Friday | Sept. 27 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Mall

Open to all students, the university’s largest community networking event for free snacks, swag and opportunities to learn more about the university’s academic and recreational offerings (as well as local businesses and nonprofits).

Rush Roos | Saturday| Sept. 28 | 3:30 p.m.

New students have the opportunity to rush the Inferno before the home football game vs. Montana! Doors open at 3:30 p.m., students rush at 4:30 p.m.