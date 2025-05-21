Eagle 1 News: May 2025

May 2025 Dear Eagle Family and Friends, It’s celebration season at EWU! From Diversity & Inclusion Week to award ceremonies and spring sunshine on campus, it’s a great time to be an Eagle. Students are wrapping up another year of growth and achievement, and we are so proud of all their accomplishments. On May 2, we honored our semester graduates from the College of Health Science and Public Health. Our amazing CHSPH graduates will enter fields such as physical, occupational, and speech therapy, as well as dental hygiene. This year’s flock of new Eagle alumni also includes our first-ever cohort of nursing students! All 40 of the students who gained admission to our new Bachelor of Science in Nursing earned degrees in the rigorous program — an incredible 100% completion rate! All of these graduates are stepping directly into high-need roles, showcasing how our applied learning translates into real-world impact. Coming up on June 13-14, we’ll be celebrating our students in quarter programs during our main commencement. We’re so excited to be bringing it back to Cheney, even if it takes six separate ceremonies! We will be welcoming thousands to our beautiful campus, and we’re so grateful to have the support of our Cheney business community. But before we get to the big day, we line the Showalter sidewalk and high-five our students for the last time during our Senior Send-Off. This symbolic journey back through the Herculean Pillars marks students’ transition from learners to leaders; from campus to communities across the country. We also recently held our annual Research and Creative Works Symposium, an event showcasing the very best of Eastern’s applied learning opportunities. Over two days, students presented bold ideas, compelling research, inspiring art and powerful performances. From the ethics of artificial intelligence, to explorations of microbial biodiversity and original musical compositions, their work reflects our identity as the region’s polytechnic university. The Night of Champions — our annual fundraiser to support EWU student athlete scholarships — was a stunning celebration of Eagle Athletics and the transformative student athlete experience. Nearly 500 Eagle supporters packed the event to honor achievement, character, and community. Our student athletes are scholars, teammates, and proud ambassadors who unite Eastern fans every season. Their stories inspire us all. As I head to California later this week to celebrate my own daughter’s graduation, I know that there are so many families and friends beaming with pride for the Class of 2025. Like you, I look forward to seeing the impact these innovators, educators, helpers and dreamers will make on our world. Go Eags! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University