Eagle 1 News: September 2025

Eagle Family and Friends, Classes are back in session! With the ringing of the One Room School House bell Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m., the 2025-2026 school year officially got underway. Since move-in weekend, the campus has been buzzing, and I have been energized by our new students’ enthusiasm for the Welcome Week events — whether it was dealing blackjack at our Club Vegas Casino Night, leading Rush Roos at the Inferno or high-fiving them during Pass Through the Pillars, I could feel their excitement for the year ahead and for their next steps as Eastern Eagles. For our faculty and staff, the year began with my 2025 Convocation address— one that celebrated our accomplishments and set the vision for the new academic year. With all the challenges in higher education, it’s important that we prioritize our students, their well-being and their academic journey to a fulfilling career. As the region’s polytechnic, my vision is that every student pursuing a four-year degree at Eastern graduates, and that we fuel the workforce with students who not only have high-demand degrees, but have applied learning experiences that set them up for success. It’s going to be a transformative year for EWU, and I’m confident we have the people, passion and partnerships to make it happen. During my Convocation address, I also spoke about how proud I am that EWU Athletics continues to unite our region. Throughout the summer, whether it was the Red Turf Takeover at ONE Spokane Stadium, EWU Day at the Mariners, or the rout of Western Illinois for our home opener, our student athletes showcased what it means to be an Eagle — grit, grace, gratitude and greatness. Their academic achievements, racked up across all sports, were also exemplary. And I am especially proud that senior Nolan Ulm earned a spot on the prestigious 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his incredible commitment to community service activities. He is the first recipient of the honor in EWU history. This will continue to be a challenging year for higher education and for Eastern Washington University. We are facing changes in federal policies affecting our programs and grants, state budget shortfalls impacting our investments in employees and campus infrastructure, and ongoing concerns around balancing free speech with campus safety. These issues are complex, and there are no simple solutions on the horizon. I am, however, committed to upholding our values, our mission, and our place as the university that has served this region since 1882 and will continue to serve the needs of our region for many years to come. As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University