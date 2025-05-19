EWU Hosts Memorial Day Remembrance Display

Eastern Washington University’s Veterans Resource Center is partnering with the EWU ROTC and EWU Libraries to present a Memorial Day remembrance display.

The exhibit, on display through Friday, May 30, at JFK Library, offers the campus community an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices made by military personnel — including Eastern students and alumni who lost their lives in service to the United States.

More than 630,000 American service members have died in defense of the nation since Eastern was founded in 1882. Of those, more than 50 were Eastern students and alumni who died in combat since World War I, according to the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration and the U.S. Army Center of Military History.

Dave Millet, director of the Veterans Resource Center, reminds the community that Memorial Day is more than a long holiday weekend; it is a solemn occasion dedicated to honoring the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military.

“Our EWU family has alumni who have made this sacrifice – and their photos are on display in the library. So, I ask that you visit and pause for a moment this Memorial Day to reflect on all the service members who have given their lives protecting our freedoms,” Millet said.

Visitors to this year’s display at JFK Library are invited to learn more about Eastern-connected individuals lost over the years, take a mini flag and explore a selection of recommended books that offer insight into military service and combat.

In addition to the Eagles honored in the JFK remembrance display, a 2023 InsideEWU article detailing the names of Eastern community members who lost their lives – and a bit of their history – is available online.

The campus community is also invited to attend a special ceremony honoring veterans at 11 a.m. Monday, May 26, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road in Medical Lake.