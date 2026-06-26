EWU MarCom Resources

Eastern Washington University Marketing and Communications (Marcom) has numerous resources to assist with your communications needs. Whether you want to get the word out about news and happenings, to request help with a project, or to gain access to logos and editorial style information for the projects you do on your own, we’re here to help.

InsideEWU publishes stories and announcements requested by the campus community (and produced by the EWU communications team) that help spread the word about news, accomplishments and happenings at Eastern.

Inside EWU, via its homepage, e-blasts and campus e-newsletters, reaches the whole of the campus community.

E-blasts are typically sent on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the academic year. In the summer, when there’s usually less news to share, Inside EWU sends just one weekly email to faculty and staff.

E-newsletters reaching faculty/staff and students.

Stories appearing on InsideEWU are shared to EWU’s principal homepage, various college and department sites, social media channels, external e-newsletters and even pitched as story ideas to local and national media.

In addition to requesting stories and announcements appearing on InsideEWU, your events can be entered into the 25Live calendar. The calendar is displayed on the InsideEWU homepage, and events become part of a feed where several are included in campus e-newsletters.

Here are a few links for making requests:

Inside EWU request Link:

The link includes access to request any of the following:

General Story Ideas Applied Learning Story Ideas Inclusion in the Eagle Excellence Column Announcements



25Live calendar request Link

MarCom also has a one-stop webpage that include links for:

For communications questions, please email Inside@ewu.edu. For questions about projects and marketing, please email Marcom@ewu.edu.