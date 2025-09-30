President McMahan Welcomes Students to the New Academic Year

Dear Eagles,

Welcome to a brand-new academic year at Eastern Washington University! Each fall brings fresh opportunities to grow, connect, and celebrate what it means to be part of this incredible community.

At EWU, you belong here. Our commitment to your safety and success is unwavering, and we are here to provide the support and opportunities you need to thrive. Whether you’re stepping onto campus for the first time or returning for another year, I encourage you to explore EagleSync and get involved in student organizations, attend events, and build the connections that will shape your journey.

This week is an especially exciting time as we celebrate Homecoming! It’s a chance to show your Eagle pride, cheer on our teams, and enjoy the fun traditions that unite us — don’t miss the bonfire and bed races on Thursday! I hope you’ll join in the festivities and create memories that will last long beyond your time here.

Let’s make this year one of learning, growth, and community spirit. Go Eags!

Sincerely,

Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University