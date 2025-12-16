Update on EWU’s Spokane Locations and Our Vision for the Future

Message sent by President Shari McMahan to EWU faculty and staff on Monday, Dec.15, 2025.

Dear Colleagues,

As Eastern Washington University continues to evolve to meet the needs of our region, we are taking an important next step in aligning our academic footprint in Spokane with our mission and long-term vision. As was announced at my Convocation Address this fall, EWU is moving forward with a realignment that strengthens our leadership in health sciences while reinforcing the central role of the Cheney campus for a broad range of academic disciplines.

To achieve this, EWU will transition out of WSU’s Health Sciences Building and bring the programs there back under our own management at the SIERR and Catalyst Buildings. This decision positions us to deepen interdisciplinary education, expand access to collaborative partnerships, better serve the Spokane community, and create a more unified sense of belonging.

Program Moves and Timeline

To support a more intentional and mission-driven Spokane footprint:

EWU’s Spokane-based health sciences and clinical programs — including Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, Communication Sciences & Disorders, Nursing, Dental Hygiene, and the new Dental Therapy program — will be centralized within the Catalyst and SIERR buildings as part of our health sciences hub.

Business, Accounting, Creative Writing, and Urban & Regional Planning academic programs, along with Get Lit! and Willow Springs, will return to the Cheney campus, where they can be more deeply integrated with student services, peer departments, and campus life.

Even with these shifts, the Catalyst will remain a vibrant center for EWU’s Spokane presence. It will continue to serve as a launch point for community and industry partnerships and act as a prominent event space where our mission and expertise can be shared with the region.

What This Means for Our Community

Change of this scale inevitably raises questions, and our commitment is to communicate clearly, support fully, and transition smoothly. An internal knowledge base has been created to find answers to common questions, as well as allow individuals to submit questions that may arise throughout the transition. Most importantly:

Instruction will continue without disruption, with all Spring 2026 classes remaining as planned.

Faculty and staff office moves to Cheney will be completed this spring, supported with the coordination and resources needed for an orderly, well-managed transition.

Students will be guided through the changes, with advising and communication designed to help them navigate academic and logistical shifts.

We are committed to maintaining the sense of belonging and purpose that defines EWU. This realignment is not merely a facilities decision — it is an investment in our strategic future as a university that lifts communities through accessible, high-impact education.

Looking Ahead Together

Eastern is experiencing a remarkable moment of growth in health sciences, reflected in new opportunities, partnerships, and statewide investment. This realignment puts our programs in the right place, aligned with Spokane’s powerful health sciences workforce. It’s a thoughtful step that ensures we continue meeting the needs of both our students and our region.

Thank you for your continued commitment to our students, your resilience through change, and your dedication to the work that moves Eastern Washington University forward.

Sincerely,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President

Eastern Washington University

214 Showalter Hall, Cheney, WA 99004